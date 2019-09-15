SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.7% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

