SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 7,100.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 441.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 303,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,779. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.