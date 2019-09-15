SVA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,760,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,607,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.