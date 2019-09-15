Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates $15.00 Price Target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been assigned a $15.00 price target by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HPE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.
Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,884,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060,859. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $34,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $37,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
