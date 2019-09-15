Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates $15.00 Price Target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been assigned a $15.00 price target by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HPE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,884,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060,859. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $34,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $37,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

