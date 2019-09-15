Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,238,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 1,142,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 999,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,429. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Superior Industries International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 135.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUP. TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Superior Industries International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

