Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.56% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 45.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 397,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

INN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

