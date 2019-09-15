Stipend Market Capitalization Hits $429,391.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. Stipend has a market cap of $429,391.00 and $215.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,262,167 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

