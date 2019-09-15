Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) a $140.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Zoetis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.94.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,209 shares of company stock worth $3,428,025. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.