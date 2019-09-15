Steven Madden, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

SHOO stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.40 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $109,056.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

