Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Short Interest Update

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,942,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 4,512,300 shares. Approximately 30.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 405.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 37.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 55.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 32.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Stamps.com by 3,036.2% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,547. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $239.65.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

