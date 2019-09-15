Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Stag Industrial comprises about 1.8% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,832 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,694,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,183 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,358,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,022,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,930 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STAG opened at $29.69 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

