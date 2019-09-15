Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Bank of America

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.07.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,914.50, a PEG ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. Square has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,553,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,261 shares in the company, valued at $34,903,087.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,295,829 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Square by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Square by 13.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Square by 14.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Square by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.