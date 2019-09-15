Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Spi Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SPI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. Spi Energy has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

