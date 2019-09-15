Spendcoin (SPND) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $274,990.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00199636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.01160957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,864,391 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.