Spectrum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,269.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $26,656.00 and $24,269.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00680116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

