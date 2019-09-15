SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,616 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.42% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 964.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000.

CWI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $36.65. 83,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,078. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

