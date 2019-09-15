SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SpartanNash from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

SPTN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 311,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,044. The stock has a market cap of $435.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 126.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

