SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a market cap of $33,454.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

