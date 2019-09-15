Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Down to $2.14

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.14. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 250,853 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, CFO Julian Mark Bott purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Way purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,398,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,638,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,154,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,456,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,090,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,832 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

