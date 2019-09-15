SONO (SONO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, SONO has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One SONO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $7,967.00 and $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00868723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00221413 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002013 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin . SONO’s official website is projectsono.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24.

