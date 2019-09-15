SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

SMGZY traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.14. 16,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

