Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,169.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $387,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,120,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,999 shares of company stock worth $3,712,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.