Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,337 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,554,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 195.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,552,000 after purchasing an additional 552,548 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,397,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $387,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,120,399.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,999 shares of company stock worth $3,712,374 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

SWKS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,431. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

