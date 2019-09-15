SingularDTV 24 Hour Volume Hits $96,838.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui and ChaoEX. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $96,838.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00200474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.01160565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, Braziliex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

