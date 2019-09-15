Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 330,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 122,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,075. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $607.29 million, a P/E ratio of 69.06 and a beta of -0.35. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $26,123.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $869,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 444.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 253,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.