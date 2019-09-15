Short Interest in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Declines By 11.7%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,264,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 1,431,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:MTN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,194. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $295.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vail Resorts by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $558,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 23,537.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 39.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

