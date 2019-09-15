Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Decreases By 9.9%

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 173,738 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 329,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 151,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

TA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

TravelCenters of America stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,737. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.70). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

