Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Expands By 12.0%

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

TGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Tecogen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecogen during the second quarter worth about $2,030,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecogen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tecogen by 15.2% during the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 374,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 49,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecogen by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TGEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 11,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 million. Analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.