Short Interest in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Grows By 15.3%

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,184,100 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 6,229,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

SWKS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.14. 1,528,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Cascend Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,295,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $387,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,120,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

