Short Interest in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Decreases By 6.5%

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,376,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 2,543,200 shares. Approximately 30.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Secureworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Secureworks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 51.2% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 988,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 334,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 147.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 201,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 120,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. 19,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. Secureworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Secureworks’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

