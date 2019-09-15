Short Interest in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Declines By 11.0%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,202,400 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 6,966,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,238 shares of company stock valued at $20,989,814. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.13. 1,172,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,121. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

