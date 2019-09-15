Short Interest in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Increases By 6.5%

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,898,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 4,601,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

REVG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 502,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $646.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.44 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Rev Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on REVG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $15.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other Rev Group news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 211.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 238.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 178.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.