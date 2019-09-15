Short Interest in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Rises By 16.5%

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Scott Nogles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,375 shares of company stock worth $64,163 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PCSB Financial by 70.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PCSB Financial by 607.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in PCSB Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock remained flat at $$20.45 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,058. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.52 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.36.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

