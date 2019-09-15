Short Interest in PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) Expands By 13.5%

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCMI remained flat at $$35.01 during midday trading on Friday. PCM has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $431.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23.

Get PCM alerts:

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. PCM had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $548.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PCM by 208.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 456,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in PCM by 3,185.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 315,708 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PCM by 61.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,272 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in PCM in the second quarter worth about $2,959,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PCM in the second quarter worth about $2,951,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

PCMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for PCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.