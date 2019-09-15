Short Interest in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Drops By 8.0%

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,847,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 6,357,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $385,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MGIC Investment by 13.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 853,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 98,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in MGIC Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 659,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. 4,992,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

