Short Interest in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Expands By 12.4%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 447,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $251,061.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,315.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,322.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,446. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth $10,288,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $8,767,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $8,547,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 54.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 110,491 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,840,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $70.88.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.54%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

