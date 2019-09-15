Short Interest in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Decreases By 6.6%

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,841,300 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 5,184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,573. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

