Short Interest in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Grows By 7.3%

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

MCBC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 56,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.50. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 31.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

