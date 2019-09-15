Short Interest in Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Declines By 7.7%

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 964,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jason Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Jason Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jason Industries by 20.7% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jason Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Jason Industries stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 111,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,359. Jason Industries has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.