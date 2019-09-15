Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rises By 15.8%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLAD. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

GLAD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 165,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,852. The company has a market capitalization of $278.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

