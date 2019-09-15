Short Interest in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Grows By 13.2%

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,562,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 2,264,600 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 73.3% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,322. Five Below has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

