Short Interest in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Increases By 14.0%

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 851,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.98.

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.77. 181,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,027 shares in the company, valued at $569,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $47,870.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,650.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,419,000 after buying an additional 340,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,671,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,576,000 after buying an additional 331,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,247,000 after buying an additional 251,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 677,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after buying an additional 219,802 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter valued at about $7,031,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

