Short Interest in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declines By 6.1%

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,700 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 7,563,400 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

ENTG stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. Entegris has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.02 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $996,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Entegris by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Several analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CL King started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

