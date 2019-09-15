Short Interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Decreases By 10.0%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,600 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 2,466,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 275,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $85.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

