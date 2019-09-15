Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rises By 13.5%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,515,900 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 5,738,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Bank increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 32,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 75.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.78. 1,476,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

