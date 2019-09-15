Short Interest in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Rises By 12.3%

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 879,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CUK traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $48.46. 524,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.07. Carnival has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 29.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.