Short Interest in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Grows By 7.1%

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ASRV stock remained flat at $$4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. AmeriServ Financial has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $4.51.

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AmeriServ Financial by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AmeriServ Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 436,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 652,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.