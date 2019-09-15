Sessia Price Tops $0.42 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Sessia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004055 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $29,932.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.14 or 0.04602474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,819,577 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

