Senvest Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Senvest Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,500 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for 2.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ON Semiconductor worth $29,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 79.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $77,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $252,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. 14,614,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,340. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $23.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

