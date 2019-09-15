Senvest Management LLC Purchases 120,329 Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,329 shares during the period. Oxford Immunotec Global comprises 0.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.83% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $59,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 95,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,016. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 208.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

